A Lockheed Martin subsidiary has taken part in the U.S. Air Force‘s Northern Edge military exercise to demonstrate how open systems architecture could help warfighters gain battlespace awareness and accelerate the data-to-decision process in the battlefield.
Skunk Works demonstrated the Project Hunter system in a series of six flights during the military exercise that featured open systems architecture technologies designed to facilitate data exchange across multiple platforms in denied environments, Lockheed said Wednesday.
The Project Hunter demonstration covered the use of open radio architecture to aid the implementation and assessment of networking and communications systems.
Project Hunter also showcased multi-domain command and control platforms as well as data dissemination tools from the Distributed Ground System.
“This demonstration focused on advanced communications and interoperability between systems,” said Renee Pasman, director of mission systems roadmaps at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.
General Dynamics, L3 Technologies, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman and other Lockheed business units collaborated to develop the Project Hunter system that will be advanced through U-2 OMS flight assessments and Have Raider and Project Missouri demonstrations.
The system is equipped with a modified Enterprise OSA Mission Compter v2 called the Einstein Box and built to host OMS processing and cross domain applications.
Lockheed Unit Demos Use of Open Systems Architecture to Help Warfighters Share Data
A Lockheed Martin subsidiary has taken part in the U.S. Air Force‘s Northern Edge military exercise to demonstrate how open systems architecture could help warfighters gain battlespace awareness and accelerate the data-to-decision process in the battlefield.
Skunk Works demonstrated the Project Hunter system in a series of six flights during the military exercise that featured open systems architecture technologies designed to facilitate data exchange across multiple platforms in denied environments, Lockheed said Wednesday.
The Project Hunter demonstration covered the use of open radio architecture to aid the implementation and assessment of networking and communications systems.
Project Hunter also showcased multi-domain command and control platforms as well as data dissemination tools from the Distributed Ground System.
“This demonstration focused on advanced communications and interoperability between systems,” said Renee Pasman, director of mission systems roadmaps at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works.
General Dynamics, L3 Technologies, ViaSat, Northrop Grumman and other Lockheed business units collaborated to develop the Project Hunter system that will be advanced through U-2 OMS flight assessments and Have Raider and Project Missouri demonstrations.
The system is equipped with a modified Enterprise OSA Mission Compter v2 called the Einstein Box and built to host OMS processing and cross domain applications.