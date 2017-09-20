Lockheed Unveils New Satellite Bus Product Line; Rick Ambrose Comments

Rick Ambrose
Lockheed Martin has launched a new line of satellite buses at the Air Force Association-hosted Air, Space & Cyber Conference.
The company said Tuesday its family of satellite buses consists of the LM 50, LM 400, LM 1000 and the LM 2100 series and will share at least 280 common components in an effort to reduce design time and costs.
The LM 50 series is composed of nanosats and incorporates Terran Orbital-built technologies, while LM 400 small satellites are designed to operate in geostationary and low-Earth orbits and support interplanetary missions.
LM 1000 satellites are designed to host remote sensors and other high-power payloads as well as operate in multiple orbits, while the LM 2100 is the updated version of the A2100 satellite bus.
Rick Ambrose, executive vice president of Lockheed’s space systems segment, said the company has invested $300 million and incorporated lessons learned from geostationary and small sat missions to upgrade its satellite platforms.
“We now have one family for every mission fully integrated with our end-to-end capabilities in ground stations, payloads and software applications,” added Ambrose, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
