Lockheed Martin‘s Sikorsky subsidiary has received a potential $38.7 million order to supply tail rotor blades for the U.S. Navy‘s fleet of CH/MH-53E helicopters.
Sikorsky is scheduled to complete deliveries under the firm-fixed-price, sole-source order by Sept. 30, 2023, the Defense Department said Wednesday.
The Defense Logistics Agency‘s aviation unit is the contracting activity.
MH-53E is based on the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter and built to operate from aircraft carriers and other warships to aid airborne mine countermeasures, vertical shipboard delivery and assault support missions.
Lockheed's Sikorsky to Produce Helicopter Tail Rotor Blades for Navy
