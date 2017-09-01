ManTech to Support Navy Aircraft Safety Testing

ManTech International has secured a potential $39.6 million contract to help the Naval Air Systems Command integrate, diagnose and test safety hazards associated with aircraft systems.
The company said Thursday it will provide reliability, maintainability and system safety services for US Navy and Marine Corps aircraft and subsystems under the contract.
Work covers the full life cycle of naval aircraft types such as manned and unmanned platforms along with avionics and weapons.
Daniel Keefe, president and chief operating officer of ManTech’s mission solutions and services group, said the company seeks to help the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division increase safety and reliability of the service branch’s planes through integrated support.
