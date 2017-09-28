MapR, C3 IoT Forge Internet of Things, AI-Based App Development Partnership

MapR Technologies and C3 IoT have formed an alliance to build an end-to-end platform designed to facilitate the development and deployment of applications based on internet of things and artificial intelligence.
The companies will collaborate on go-to-market programs and technology development efforts to accelerate the roll out of applications that work to leverage the cloud, data center and other computing technologies, C3 IoT said Tuesday.
Ed Abbo, C3 IoT president and chief technology officer, said the partnership seeks to help companies build applications through the combination of C3 IoT’s tools with MapR’s Converged Data Platform.
The MapR Converged Data Platform works to support the development of applications through the integration of Hadoop and other open-source software frameworks with database, enterprise storage and streaming capabilities.
MapR and C3 IoT will showcase their joint platform at the four-day Strata Data Conference that kicked off Monday in New York.
