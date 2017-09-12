Matt Desch
Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium Communications, has said during a panel discussion at the Summit for Satellite Financing that he considers internet of things as a growing business area for the Virginia-based satellite company, Via Satellite reported Monday.
He told audience during the Euroconsult-hosted forum that Iridium is focused on business cases instead of satellite frequency bands and that the company did not intend to operate satellites in the geostationary orbit.
“In our case, we want to differentiate our company from anybody else,” added Desch, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
Desch said he has seen an increased competition in the satellite technology market as many companies introduce new systems.
Matt Desch: Iridium Sees Internet of Things Business Growth
Matt Desch
Matt Desch, CEO of Iridium Communications, has said during a panel discussion at the Summit for Satellite Financing that he considers internet of things as a growing business area for the Virginia-based satellite company, Via Satellite reported Monday.
He told audience during the Euroconsult-hosted forum that Iridium is focused on business cases instead of satellite frequency bands and that the company did not intend to operate satellites in the geostationary orbit.
“In our case, we want to differentiate our company from anybody else,” added Desch, an inductee into Executive Mosaic‘s Wash100 for 2017.
Desch said he has seen an increased competition in the satellite technology market as many companies introduce new systems.