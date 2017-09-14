MDA Extends Colsa’s Missile Defense Research Center Support Contract

Colsa has received a $41.1 million contract modification to continue design and operation support work at a research facility that provides simulation services to the Missile Defense Agency.
The Defense Department said Wednesday the modification extends by one year the ordering period under a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for Advanced Research Center support services and increases the contract’s ceiling value to $464.1 million.
ARC is managed by the U.S. Army‘s Space and Missile Defense Command and develops hardware, software and concepts for space and missile defense systems.
Work under the modification is scheduled to complete Sept.16, 2018.
Huntsville, Alabama-based Colsa provides information and program management, system engineering and integration, cybersecurity, software and computer engineering, test and evaluation services to government and commercial clients.
