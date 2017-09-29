The Department of Veterans Affairs has named MetLife as the official provider of dental insurance products and services for approximately 8.6 million eligible military veterans currently enrolled in the VA healthcare program.
VA’s Dental Insurance Program also seeks to provide an opportunity for Civilian Health and Medical Program beneficiaries to acquire voluntary dental insurance, MetLife said Thursday.
MetLife served as the initial provider during the program’s three-year pilot.
The company will offer standard and high plan options to eligible veterans and communicate directly with pilot plan enrollees to discuss their capacities to continue VADIP coverage.
VADIP’s enrollment period will commence Nov. 15 and coverage is scheduled to begin Dec. 1.
The program is open to veterans in all U.S. states and territories.
MetLife to Continue Service as VA Dental Insurance Provider
The Department of Veterans Affairs has named MetLife as the official provider of dental insurance products and services for approximately 8.6 million eligible military veterans currently enrolled in the VA healthcare program.
VA’s Dental Insurance Program also seeks to provide an opportunity for Civilian Health and Medical Program beneficiaries to acquire voluntary dental insurance, MetLife said Thursday.
MetLife served as the initial provider during the program’s three-year pilot.
The company will offer standard and high plan options to eligible veterans and communicate directly with pilot plan enrollees to discuss their capacities to continue VADIP coverage.
VADIP’s enrollment period will commence Nov. 15 and coverage is scheduled to begin Dec. 1.
The program is open to veterans in all U.S. states and territories.