Metova has opted to use Deltek‘s software that works to help small and medium-sized businesses account for and manage their government contracts.
Deltek said Thursday its Costpoint Foundations software is designed to automate processes such as pre-award audits, subcontractor management and cost submission reporting.
The accounting platform also aids compliance with the Defense Contract Audit Agency‘s regulations, Deltek added.
Metova CFO Lynn Adams said that the small business expects to gain a “full package of time keeping, compliance, payroll processing and job cost reporting” through Costpoint Foundations.
Claus Thorsgaard, executive vice president of Deltek’s global sales, noted that Deltek offers integrated cloud platforms to support the key business processes of government contractors.
Metova is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that provides program management, information technology sourcing, cybersecurity, multimedia technologies and mobile application development support, among others.
Metova Taps Deltek for Govt Contract Accounting Software
