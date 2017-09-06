Microsoft has launched a new cloud-based hybrid network monitoring platform on the Azure Government Cloud-Virginia environment.
Sarah Weldon, Azure program manager at Microsoft, said in a blog post published Tuesday that the Network Performance Monitor system helps users observe the connectivity between cloud deployments, data centers, multi-tier applications, user locations and web-based applications.
Weldon noted that the system can help clients monitor the network connectivity of hybrid environment components including remote branch and field offices, cloud environments, data centers and store locations to discover potential network issues.
NPM can also provide a capacity to assess the reach of applications and determine potential performance obstacles throughout cloud and private data centers, carrier networks and on-premises.
Microsoft Unveils Cloud-Based Hybrid Network Monitoring System on Azure Government Cloud-Virginia
