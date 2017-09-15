Harris, University of Rochester Partner to Establish Data Science Consortium

Harris and the University of Rochester in New York have partnered to form a data science consortium as part of a joint effort to help agencies and companies analyze huge volumes of data with technology.
The state of New York has pledged $22.5 million to help fund the establishment of Rochester Data Science Consortium as part of the Finger Lakes Forward effort, Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office said Thursday.
Rochester Data Science Consortium is projected to create 184 new jobs and receive approximately $285 million in federal research funds and private investment.
Harris’ space and intelligence systems division has committed millions of dollars in intellectual property to the consortium as the founding partner of the organization.
The group will operate in a new 60,000 square-foot building to be built inside the Goergen Institute for Data Science at University of Rochester and will initially focus on multi-intelligence correlation/analytics and deep learning, transportation analytics and connected city analytics.
Cuomo said the consortium will help position the state’s Finger Lakes region as a center for optics, imaging research and commercialization opportunities.
New York will also provide $15 million to establish a new location for the Goergen Institute for Data Science at Wegmans Hall as well as $7.5 million to finance the consortium’s operations for three years.
