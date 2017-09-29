The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency has posted a request for information on companies, universities or inventors that can help NGA develop artificial intelligence algorithms trained on geospatial data.
NGA said Tuesday in a FedBizOpps notice it aims to produce computer vision algorithms on geospatial training data, such as overhead video and still photography, through a public-private partnership.
The agency plans to provide geospatial data sets through the PPP to spur the development and commercialization of AI algorithms.
NGA also looks to establish a data investment fund that would operate as a private corporation — similar to a federally-funded research and development center — and administer the agency’s geospatial data investment into industry.
The U.S. government would gain back licenses and government purpose rights on the technologies developed through the PPP.
Interested parties may submit responses to the RFI until Oct. 4.
NGA Seeks Info on Potential Geospatial Data-Based AI Algorithm Developers
