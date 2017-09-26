NIST Picks 21 Small Businesses for Tech R&D Grants

The National Institute of Standards and Technology will award approximately $3.9 million in total grants to 21 small businesses to research and develop novel technology platforms.
NIST said Monday it selected the companies based on their submitted proposals that seek to address challenges across several technology areas such as collaboration and partnership; precision measurements; systems; data and modeling; advanced sensing for manufacturing; cyber physical systems; lab to market; and biomanufacturing.
Recipients from 16 states will receive up to $100,000 in Phase I funds and as much as $300,000 in Phase II funds as part of NIST’s Small Business Innovation Research program for 2017.
“These projects support essential elements of our economy and national security apparatus, such as semiconductors, forensics, aerospace and advanced manufacturing,” said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.
Phase I awardees are:
- Cadre Research Labs
- ColdQuanta
- En’Urga
- InfoBeyond Technology
- Low Thermal Electronics
- MetroSage
- ModGeno
- Nikira Labs
- SIFT
- Tetramer Technologies
- XpressRules
- X-wave Innovations
Phase II fund recipients are:
- AxNano
- Bridger Photonics
- Innoveering
- MicroXact
- Omega Optics
- Optofluidics
- Quantum Diamond Technologies
- Symbio Robotics
- XCSpec
