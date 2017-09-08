Northrop Grumman has secured a potential three-year, $37 million task order to develop and deploy a cyber operations system for the U.S. Air Force.
The company said Thursday it will continue to develop, integrate, field and sustain the Cyber Mission Platform under the contract, which has a one-year base period valued at $9.4 million.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s cryptologic and cyber systems division issued the re-compete award through the General Services Administration‘s Alliant government-wide procurement vehicle.
Northrop received the initial contract to develop CMP in 2014.
CMP is designed to support the delivery, operations and management of cyber tools and weapons as well as help warfighters meet emerging cyber requirements.
Linnie Haynesworth, a vice president and general manager at Northrop’s mission systems business, said the platform supports the rapid integration of cyber tools to aid warfighters’ response to the changing mission environment.
Northrop will perform work in its San Antonio, Texas-based facility.
Northrop to Help Build Air Force Cyber Operations System
Northrop Grumman has secured a potential three-year, $37 million task order to develop and deploy a cyber operations system for the U.S. Air Force.
The company said Thursday it will continue to develop, integrate, field and sustain the Cyber Mission Platform under the contract, which has a one-year base period valued at $9.4 million.
The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s cryptologic and cyber systems division issued the re-compete award through the General Services Administration‘s Alliant government-wide procurement vehicle.
Northrop received the initial contract to develop CMP in 2014.
CMP is designed to support the delivery, operations and management of cyber tools and weapons as well as help warfighters meet emerging cyber requirements.
Linnie Haynesworth, a vice president and general manager at Northrop’s mission systems business, said the platform supports the rapid integration of cyber tools to aid warfighters’ response to the changing mission environment.
Northrop will perform work in its San Antonio, Texas-based facility.