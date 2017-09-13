Northrop Grumman has signed with Port San Antonio a five-year lease agreement for a 7,700-square-foot facility located near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas to accommodate employees designated to cyber programs.
Northrop Grumman’s Cyber Program Teams to Occupy San Antonio Building Under 5-Year Lease
Northrop Grumman has signed with Port San Antonio a five-year lease agreement for a 7,700-square-foot facility located near Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas to accommodate employees designated to cyber programs.
The new office at 903 Billy Mitchell Boulevard will employ a “user experience feature” designed to support updates to the company’s work processes and facilities, Northrop posted Tuesday.
“The San Antonio region offers an exceptional talent pool, proximity to our customer, and opportunities to expand partnerships with local small business,” said Bobby Lentz, vice president for global cyber solutions at Northrop’s cyber and intelligence mission solutions unit.
He added the new work space will house a cyber integration laboratory that will work to accelerate technology development and support the U.S. Air Force‘s cyber programs.
Employees at the building will work exclusively on cyber programs including the Cyber Mission Platform.