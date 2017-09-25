Northrop Lands UK MoD Contract for Robotic EOD Vehicle In-Service Support

Northrop Grumman has received a two-year contract from the U.K. defense ministry’s special projects search and countermeasures team to provide in-service support for a remotely controlled vehicle that British armed forces use to dispose of explosive ordnance.
The company said Monday it will support CUTLASS EOD unmanned ground systems throughout the platform’s life cycle.
CUTLASS is equipped with multiple tools that support U.K. national security and resilience missions that include EOD operations.
Andrew Tyler, chief executive of Northrop’s European arm, said the vehicle works to help operators manage hazardous threats in a safe manner.
The company will perform contract work at its facility in Coventry, England.
