NXT Robotics Introduces New Physical Security Monitoring and Reporting Robot

NXT Robotics has unveiled a new rugged all-terrain and all-weather outdoor security robot built to help organizations perform physical security monitoring and reporting activities.
The company said Tuesday that the Scorpion 2 robot can help autonomously patrol airports, borders, data centers, equipment yards, industrial buildings, power plants, seaports, energy and military facilities.
Scorpion 2 features cameras with infrared night vision capacity, network video recorder, insight platform connectivity, four-wheel drive capacity, human movement, motion detection and collision avoidance technologies as well as acoustic, gas and open flame sensors.
Jeff Debrose, NXT Robotics founder and chief technology officer, said that the Scorpion 2 can be automatically deployed via the INVSN 3D security appliance and controlled using a mobile client or web interface.
“The platform connects to NXT Robotics AppLocker which allows users to select from a number of NXT Robotics and third party built applications such as license plate readers and gun shot and chemical detection,” said Darin Andersen CEO of NXT Robotics.
“Scorpion 2 also provides security awareness in areas that may be considered blind spots … And you can also receive alerts based on object recognition.”
