Observation Without Limits, a Dynetics company, has unveiled a suite of surveillance sensor and information systems designed to detect Class 1 and Class 2 drones that operate in low-altitude airspace.
Dynetics said Wednesday the GA9000 series is equipped with three-dimensional radar technology that will work to detect low-altitude airspace security threats at a range of 3.1 miles as well as intruders on ground within a 9.3-mile range.
“Our new GA9000 products can monitor low-altitude airspace for drones, while simultaneously monitoring the ground for other threats,” said Mike Stokes, president at O.W.L.
The system’s detection field of view can cover up to 360 degrees, Dynetics noted.
O.W.L developed the GA9000 series as part of its the GroundAware portfolio and Dynetics added the new products are designed to integrate with multiple security assets.
Dynetics’ OWL Business Introduces UAV Surveillance Tech
