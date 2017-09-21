Orbital ATK has launched an intercept target vehicle for the U.S. Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center to help boost the readiness of the country’s Patriot air and missile defense system.
The company said Thursday that the Patriot Target Vehicle was launched into the Reagan Test Site Kwajalein Island and was used as an intercept target for the service branch’s Patriot defense system.
Rich Straka, vice president and general manager of the launch vehicles division at Orbital ATK, said that the fifth target launch for the U.S. Air Force and Army went precisely as expected.
“We look forward to future tests with the PTV to continue supporting the readiness of the nation’s Patriot system.”
Orbital ATK has provided ballistic target systems for the Air Force for more than 20 years including the Janus PTV vehicle which was based on previous launch program designs.
Orbital ATK Launches Patriot Target Vehicle for Air Force Missile Defense Test
