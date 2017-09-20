Orbital ATK has announced plans to make a $5 million investment to expand its 175,000-square-foot production facility in Beavercreek, Ohio, as the company transitions work from its Clearfield, Utah-based facility.
The company said Tuesday the expansion project is expected to generate 57 technical and engineering jobs and will add approximately 40,000 square feet of space to the Ohio facility that manufactures composite structures for the aerospace and defense industry.
The planned expansion came after Orbital ATK secured a potential $90 million contract to provide composite structures for the U.S. military.
The firm’s Beavercreek facility currently employs more than 100 workers.
Orbital ATK will also get a $75,000 grant under an agreement with the Greene County Community Improvement Corp. to support training of additional employees and a 50 percent waiver on incremental state income taxes for newly created jobs as part of the expansion project.
Michael Dyer, director of operations-Dayton at Orbital ATK’s aerospace structures division, said the expansion aims to reflect the company’s commitment to continue to supply manufacturing work to the state of Ohio.
Orbital ATK announced the expansion a day after it agreed to be acquired by Northrop Grumman through a $9.2 billion transaction.
Orbital ATK to Expand Composite Structure Production Facility in Ohio
