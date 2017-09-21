Chris Long, vice president of Orbital ATK‘s national security system segment, has said that the U.S. Air Force should consider training forces for space combat in case a war starts in space, Defense Systems said Wednesday.
Orbital ATK’s Chris Long: Air Force Should Consider Space Combat Training
Chris Long, vice president of Orbital ATK‘s national security system segment, has said that the U.S. Air Force should consider training forces for space combat in case a war starts in space, Defense Systems said Wednesday.
Long noted that the current space training is focused on the operation of satellites in orbit.
Long and Lars Hoffman, SpaceX senior director of government sales, said their companies have begun to study ways to provide products that meet the emerging requirements of the military in space.
The executives added that Orbital ATK and SpaceX also prioritize efforts to secure their supply chain in a bid to mitigate threats in the space environment.