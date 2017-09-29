Paul Dinte
Paul Dinte serves as the founder, CEO, and managing director of Dinte Global Executive Search, an executive search firm founded in 1993 and located in the Washington, D.C.
Mr. Dinte specializes in providing expert senior management consulting services to major organizations, both public and private, in the Washington, DC metro area, the United States, and internationally.
Previously Dinte was the global chair for IIC Partners, of which Dinte Executive Search is a shareholder, and prior to that he served as vice chairman for Americas at IIC Partners between 2007 and 2010.
He also held the roles as a partner at Morgan & Banks, senior manager for the New York office of BDO Seidman, international business strategist for Warner Bros. Entertainment Group of Companies (now Time Warner) in London and New York, and manager of global assurance for Sydney and London at KPMG Peat Marwick
Dinte earned his Bachelor of Commerce (accounting, finance, and information systems) from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia. He is also qualified as a Certified Information Systems Auditor and is an active member of the Australian Institute of Chartered Accountants.
Paul Dinte Receives ExecutiveBiz’s 2017 Top GovCon Executive Recruiter Award
