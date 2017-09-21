Level 3 Communications has received a five-year, $79 million contract from the government of Pennsylvania to deliver backbone network, internet and managed network security services.
The company said Wednesday the contract covers managed dedicated fiber, ethernet, virtual private local area networks, private line, multi-protocol label switching virtual private networks and wavelengths.
Level 3 will also facilitate direct connections to cloud and software as-a-service providers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
The contract includes network security services such as security threat and vulnerability assessment; security operations center; web application vulnerability assessment; distributed denial-of-service protection; and enterprise network visibility and discovery service.
Ken Hess, deputy secretary of procurement within Pennsylvania’s general services department, said Level 3 will commit 20 percent of the contract to small and diverse businesses.
Level 3 has provided support to the government of Pennsylvania for more than two decades.
Pennsylvania Taps Level 3 for Internet, Network Security Services
Level 3 Communications has received a five-year, $79 million contract from the government of Pennsylvania to deliver backbone network, internet and managed network security services.
The company said Wednesday the contract covers managed dedicated fiber, ethernet, virtual private local area networks, private line, multi-protocol label switching virtual private networks and wavelengths.
Level 3 will also facilitate direct connections to cloud and software as-a-service providers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft.
The contract includes network security services such as security threat and vulnerability assessment; security operations center; web application vulnerability assessment; distributed denial-of-service protection; and enterprise network visibility and discovery service.
Ken Hess, deputy secretary of procurement within Pennsylvania’s general services department, said Level 3 will commit 20 percent of the contract to small and diverse businesses.
Level 3 has provided support to the government of Pennsylvania for more than two decades.