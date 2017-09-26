Polaris Industries, Applied Research Associates and Neya Systems have forged an alliance to offer a multimission ground vehicle platform designed for infantry units through the U.S. Army‘s Squad Multipurpose Equipment Transport program.
Team Polaris’ MRZR X platform will feature ARA-built unmanned systems technology and Neya Systems-made autonomy behavior module, Polaris said Monday.
The alliance seeks to help increase mobility of Army infantry squad with the vehicle offering.
John Olson, vice president and general manager at Polaris’ government and defense business, said the MRZR X platform offers an optionally manned vehicle that seeks to address challenges related to off-road autonomy.
Polaris-ARA-Neya Systems Team to Offer Army Multimission Ground Vehicle Platform
