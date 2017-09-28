David McOmber
QTS Realty Trust has deployed a cloud-based platform designed to help states process and deliver unemployment insurance benefits and comply with the Labor Department’s requirement to develop practices that seek to reduce costs in the workforce system.
The unemployment insurance and single state tax system complies with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program and is now being used by the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and a consortium of Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island and Mississippi, QTS said Wednesday.
The multi-tenant system is a VMware-centric hybrid information technology platform that incorporates FedRAMP-compliant government colocation and cloud services that QTS provides through its data centers in Virginia and Arizona.
David McOmber, executive vice president for QTS’ public sector and federal business, said the company is pleased to support DOL and MDES in their mission to update state and local government processes through hybrid data center platforms.
QTS Deploys Cloud-Based Unemployment Insurance System; David McOmber Comments
