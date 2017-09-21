Raytheon BBN to Help Automate USAF’s Foreign Language Info Retrieval Process

Raytheon‘s BBN Technologies subsidiary has won a $21.7 million contract to develop an automated technology platform for the U.S. Air Force to retrieve foreign language information.
The Defense Department said Wednesday BBN will build the platform to support cross-language information retrieval, machine translation, automatic speech recognition and surprise language summarization.
Work will occur in Cambridge, Massachusetts, through Nov. 24, 2021.
The Air Force Research Laboratory received nine proposals for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and the service branch will obligate $3,960,000 in fiscal 2016 research and development funds at the time of award.
