Raytheon has chosen Curtiss-Wright to supply winch system technology for integration into Variable Depth Sonar system of the U.S. Navy‘s Littoral Combat Ships.
Curtiss-Wright said Thursday it aims to help Raytheon complete a pre-production test article of the VDS system by late 2018.
The Navy awarded Raytheon a potential $300 million contract in May to build the anti-submarine technology for the service branch to locate and track adversarial submarines from LCS.
Lynn Bamford, senior vice president and general manager of Curtiss-Wright’s defense solutions division, said the company aims to share towed sonar and handling system expertise with the VDS development team.
VDS is designed to integrate with Freedom and Independence variants of LCS.
Curtiss-Wright’s Indal business will manufacture the winch system at a company facility in Mississauga, Ontario.
Raytheon Selects Curtiss-Wright to Produce Sonar Winch System for Navy LCS
