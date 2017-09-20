The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon a potential five-year, $48 million contract to perform support work on the military branch’s cooperative aviation surveillance sensor and man-portable air defense systems.
Raytheon will support AN/UPR-3 CASS and Avenger/Stinger MANPADS along with AN/TPX-57(V)2, AN/TPX-58(V)1, AN/TPX-59 and ADI KIV-77 subassemblies, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
The Army Contracting Command will determine funds and work locations upon the issuance of each individual order under the contract.
DoD expects the company to finish contract work Sept. 21, 2022.
Raytheon to Support Army Airborne Surveillance Sensor, Defense Systems
The U.S. Army has awarded Raytheon a potential five-year, $48 million contract to perform support work on the military branch’s cooperative aviation surveillance sensor and man-portable air defense systems.
Raytheon will support AN/UPR-3 CASS and Avenger/Stinger MANPADS along with AN/TPX-57(V)2, AN/TPX-58(V)1, AN/TPX-59 and ADI KIV-77 subassemblies, the Defense Department said Tuesday.
The Army Contracting Command will determine funds and work locations upon the issuance of each individual order under the contract.
DoD expects the company to finish contract work Sept. 21, 2022.