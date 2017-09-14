Report: Boeing, Lockheed Bid on Air Force UH-1N Helicopter Replacement Program

Boeing and Lockheed Martin have submitted bids to the U.S. Air Force for a program to replace the service branch’s fleet of UH-1N Huey helicopters, Breaking Defense reported Wednesday.
The Boeing-Leonardo team offered the MH-139 helicopter as its entry for the UH-1N replacement competition as the military branch looks to procure 84 aircraft through the program.
MH-139 is based on the Leonardo-built AW139 helicopter that currently serves at least 250 government, commercial and military clients worldwide and is designed to perform military transport missions and protect the country’s intercontinental ballistic missiles, Boeing said Wednesday.
Lockheed proposed the HH-60U helicopter designed to transport nine security forces personnel, two special mission pilots and equipment needed to carry out continuity of operations missions.
Melissa Chadwick, a spokeswoman for Lockheed, said the company believes its offering would help the Air Force protect its critical missile sites and perform utility support missions.
A three-month continuing resolution for fiscal 2018 would not affect the helicopter replacement program since the initiative has already been funded, the report added.
