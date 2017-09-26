Report: Lockheed, Raytheon, Harris Back Air Force Multi-Domain C2 Efforts

Companies such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Harris have launched initiatives to help the U.S. Air Force come up with new approaches that can be used in multi-domain command and control operations, C4ISRNET reported Monday.
Lockheed will conduct another war game this fall in support of the service branch and the multi-domain C2 enterprise capability collaboration team.
Company officials also cited systems that could be applied to multi-domain C2 operations.
“What we’re looking at doing is enabling the vision of linking assets that are space-based, in the air, in the sea and on the ground to create combined effects,” Jack O’Banion, vice president of strategy and customer requirements at Lockheed’s Skunk Works, said at the Air Force Association’s annual symposium.
“[The] challenge is: How do you create a dynamic network that allows you to link things together to create effects inside the bubble and from outside the bubble to create collaborative engagements and multiple dilemmas for an adversary?,” O’Banion added.
Tom Gould, head of business development at Harris, said the company has begun development work on a waveform and a modem designed to facilitate communications between troops across air, space and ground domains without the risk of being jammed.
Todd Probert, VP of mission support and modernization at Raytheon, said the company’s contribution to the military branch’s multi-domain C2 construct involves work within the “foundational layer” through development of applications designed to help commanders understand the battlespace’s non-kinetic effects.
