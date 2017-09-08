Jason Crusan, director of advanced exploration systems at NASA, has told a House subcommittee the space agency plans to issue a request for proposals on commercial payload transportation systems for a lunar mission, Space News reported Thursday.
Crusan said at the subcommittee hearing Thursday that NASA would issue the RFP after it completes evaluation of industry responses to an agency notice released in May that sought information on payload delivery support services.
He added the upcoming solicitation will help the agency purchase small instruments and technology demonstration payloads for future space exploration missions.
CEOs of Moon Express, Astrobotic Technology have said both companies separately aim to launch their first commercial lunar lander missions.
Brett Alexander, director of business development and strategy at Blue Origin, said the company seeks a public-private partnership with NASA to further develop the firm’s Blue Moon lander concept.
Report: NASA to Solicit Proposals on Lunar Payload Transportation Systems
Jason Crusan, director of advanced exploration systems at NASA, has told a House subcommittee the space agency plans to issue a request for proposals on commercial payload transportation systems for a lunar mission, Space News reported Thursday.
Crusan said at the subcommittee hearing Thursday that NASA would issue the RFP after it completes evaluation of industry responses to an agency notice released in May that sought information on payload delivery support services.
He added the upcoming solicitation will help the agency purchase small instruments and technology demonstration payloads for future space exploration missions.
CEOs of Moon Express, Astrobotic Technology have said both companies separately aim to launch their first commercial lunar lander missions.
Brett Alexander, director of business development and strategy at Blue Origin, said the company seeks a public-private partnership with NASA to further develop the firm’s Blue Moon lander concept.