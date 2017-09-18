Report: Qatar Eyes Typhoon Fighter Aircraft Purchase From BAE

Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and his U.K. counterpart Michael Fallon have signed a letter of intent to procure Typhoon fighter aircraft for Qatar, Reuters reported Monday.
The Middle Eastern country plans to buy 24 Typhoon planes and associated equipment from British defense contractor BAE Systems as part of the agreement, Qatar’s state news agency said.
Fallon stated that the deal took several years to negotiate and will mark U.K.’s first major defense contract with Qatar.
Qatar previously entered separate deals to purchase Dassault Aviation Rafale fighters as well as Boeing-made F-15 jets.
