Rockwell Collins has tested a high frequency network that the company currently develops for the U.S. Air Force to support communications in satellite-denied areas.
The wideband HF communications system worked to transmit files of up to one megabyte over a 5,000-mile distance during the 30-day demonstration, Rockwell Collins said Monday.
The technology is designed to support data transfer and voice communications to complement traditional satellite communications platforms in denied environments.
Rockwell Collins is under contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory’s information directorate to build the HF platform in support of AFRL and the Air Combat Command.
The company will continue to explore network configuration and waveform technologies for the HF system as part of the program.
Rockwell Collins Demos Comms Network for Satellite-Denied Environments
