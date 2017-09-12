Rockwell Collins has integrated a new avionics system for the French air force’s C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft as part of a modernization contract from France’s defense procurement agency.
The company said Monday that the Flight2 avionics system offers communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management capacities that comply with International Civil Aviation Organization standards.
Rockwell will also integrate a dual head-up guidance system with infrared camera built to boost the C-130H platform’s situational awareness.
Flight2 and the other enhancements will look to boost the operational capacities of the French air force’s C-130H fleet, Rockwell Collins noted.
“This milestone is the next step in supplying tested modification kits directly to fielded French Air Force C-130H aircraft,” said Philippe Bardet, managing director of Rockwell Collins in France.
Rockwell Collins Installs Avionics System on French Air Force C-130H Aircraft
Rockwell Collins has integrated a new avionics system for the French air force’s C-130H Hercules military transport aircraft as part of a modernization contract from France’s defense procurement agency.
The company said Monday that the Flight2 avionics system offers communications, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management capacities that comply with International Civil Aviation Organization standards.
Rockwell will also integrate a dual head-up guidance system with infrared camera built to boost the C-130H platform’s situational awareness.
Flight2 and the other enhancements will look to boost the operational capacities of the French air force’s C-130H fleet, Rockwell Collins noted.
“This milestone is the next step in supplying tested modification kits directly to fielded French Air Force C-130H aircraft,” said Philippe Bardet, managing director of Rockwell Collins in France.