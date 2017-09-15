Rockwell Collins has showcased the capacities of a jamming-resistant directional communication link designed to send signals 10 times farther than current omnidirectional systems.
The company said Thursday that the communication link system uses technologies built through Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Arrays at Commercial Timescales programs to aid operations of military unmanned aerial systems and helicopters.
Rockwell Collins conducted two scenarios wherein the communications link was used to address interfering signal turns and the network discovery of directional communications.
John Borghese, vice president of the Advanced Technology Center at Rockwell Collins, said the communication technology will offer increased range, adaptability and jamming resistance capacity for users.
The company added that the directional communication link will also look to bolster the capacities of commercial UAS, radar systems and satellite communications technologies.
Rockwell Collins Showcases Jamming-Resistant Directional Communication Link Tech
Rockwell Collins has showcased the capacities of a jamming-resistant directional communication link designed to send signals 10 times farther than current omnidirectional systems.
The company said Thursday that the communication link system uses technologies built through Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and Arrays at Commercial Timescales programs to aid operations of military unmanned aerial systems and helicopters.
Rockwell Collins conducted two scenarios wherein the communications link was used to address interfering signal turns and the network discovery of directional communications.
John Borghese, vice president of the Advanced Technology Center at Rockwell Collins, said the communication technology will offer increased range, adaptability and jamming resistance capacity for users.
The company added that the directional communication link will also look to bolster the capacities of commercial UAS, radar systems and satellite communications technologies.