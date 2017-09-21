Spirent Federal Systems and Rockwell Collins have partnered to develop software that will work to support military code for the U.S. Air Force‘s GPS constellation modernization effort.
Rockwell Collins, Spirent Partner to Develop Military Code Support Tech
Spirent Federal Systems and Rockwell Collins have partnered to develop software that will work to support military code for the U.S. Air Force‘s GPS constellation modernization effort.
The partnership comes nearly three months after Spirent obtained approval from the service branch’s GPS directorate to develop M-Code support technology with the use of Modernized Navstar Security Algorithm, Spirent said Wednesday.
Spirent noted that Advanced Encryption Standard and Simulator Data Sets used to be the only tools approved for integration with Global Navigation Satellite System simulators.
The company aims to integrate the future MNSA M-Code software into the company’s GSS9000 simulators through the partnership with Rockwell Collins.