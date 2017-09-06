Saab plans to collaborate with Indian infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group to design, develop and manufacture the Saab-built Gripen fighter aircraft in India.
The two companies aim to build other defense systems in India and facilitate local joint ventures to support the Make in India initiative that seeks to make the South Asian country a global design and manufacturing center, Saab said Friday.
“Our plans in India are to create a new defense ecosystem that would involve many partners, vendors and suppliers,” said Saab CEO Hakan Buskhe.
“To achieve this, we need a strong Indian partner who can help create the framework for the infrastructure and ecosystem to come into place,” Buskhe added.
Saab and Adani will offer Gripen for India’s single-engine fighter aircraft production program.
The partnership would also support the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises to help boost India’s supply chain.
Saab-Adani Team to Manufacture Gripen Fighter Aircraft in India
Saab plans to collaborate with Indian infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group to design, develop and manufacture the Saab-built Gripen fighter aircraft in India.
The two companies aim to build other defense systems in India and facilitate local joint ventures to support the Make in India initiative that seeks to make the South Asian country a global design and manufacturing center, Saab said Friday.
“Our plans in India are to create a new defense ecosystem that would involve many partners, vendors and suppliers,” said Saab CEO Hakan Buskhe.
“To achieve this, we need a strong Indian partner who can help create the framework for the infrastructure and ecosystem to come into place,” Buskhe added.
Saab and Adani will offer Gripen for India’s single-engine fighter aircraft production program.
The partnership would also support the development of small- and medium-sized enterprises to help boost India’s supply chain.