Saab Eyes New Grippen Variant to Help Address USAF Air Combat Training Requirements

Saab is considering the possibility of offering a new Gripen fighter aircraft variant to help address adversary air combat training requirements of the U.S. Air Force.
Gripen Aggressor is equipped with updated sensor and datalink technologies and designed to support combat maneuvering and networking functions that fighter pilots need to defeat peer and near-peer adversaries, Saab said Tuesday.
USAF issued a solicitation notice to gather input on dissimilar aircraft that will work to comply with Level C requirements.
Saab based its Aggressor platform on the Gripen C-series and incorporated most of the systems from the Gripen Fighter System, except for live armament, into the new variant.
Aggressor is designed specifically to function as an adversarial aircraft for training operations.
