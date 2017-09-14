Salient CRGT‘s Information Innovations Inc. subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $13.6 million task order to implement voice systems at Department of Veterans Affairs healthcare facilities located in North Carolina and Virginia.
Triple-i will lead a team of network and telecommunications engineers in efforts to help the Hampton VA Medical Center and its regional facilities operate, maintain and expand the use of voice systems, Salient CRGT said Wednesday.
Brad Antle, CEO of Salient CRGT, said the task order builds on the company’s long-time partnership with the department to support care delivery to veterans.
Triple-i’s team will also provide information technology equipment room remediation services such as asset consolidation, inventory management, existing storage repairs and security upgrades to Hampton VA Medical Center.
The task order was awarded through the Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation contract.
Salient CRGT Subsidiary to Expand VA Medical Center Voice System Deployment
