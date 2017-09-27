SAP Unveils Initial Partners for Blockchain Co-Innovation Program

SAP SE has announced the initial list of partners that will participate in a blockchain co-innovation program which aims to provide an opportunity for participants to explore the applications of blockchain technologies.
The SAP Leonardo Blockchain Co-Innovation program looks to integrate a digital ledger system onto digital supply chain, Internet of Things and manufacturing services, SAP said Tuesday.
Participants will also utilize the SAP Cloud Platform Blockchain service to evaluate use cases and business models for SAP-built asset and product lifecycle management offerings.
“Blockchain is a transformative technology that can simplify multiparty transactions and open new possibilities for digital innovation in many industries,” said Tanja Rueckert, president of IoT and digital supply chain at SAP.
The initial list of SAP co-innovation partners and customers include:
- Capgemini
- Deloitte
- GrainCorp
- HCL Technologies
- HERE Technologies
- Moog
- Natura Cosméticos S.A.
- NetApp
- PeerNova
SAP has also started to accept applications for the SAP Leonardo Blockchain Early Access program which will provide partners with access to blockchain-augmented standard SAP products.
