Dave Dacquino
Serco Inc. has secured a potential six-year, $21.3 million contract to support a safety service patrol program within the Texas Transportation Department’s Austin District.
The company said Wednesday it will help TxDOT oversee safety service patrol services that encompass approximately 310 miles of roadway in efforts to reduce incident duration and increase traffic safety in Austin.
The contract contains a three-year base period valued at $10.5 million and three one-year options.
Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO at Serco Inc., said the company will offer workforce management and roadside incident response services to support the Austin district’s safety program.
The company will deploy a fleet of 24 vehicles and help respond to incidents that affect patrolled interstate highways.
TxDOT also has an option to expand the route coverage of as well as increase the number of roadside assistance vehicles to 52.
Serco will also support traffic management activities at the Austin-based Combined Transportation Emergency & Communications Center under a $7 million contract TxDOT awarded in August.
Serco Lands Austin Safety Service Patrol Support Contract; Dave Dacquino Comments
