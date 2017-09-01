Sevatec has received a task order from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to support transformation, integration and configuration of an electronic platform the agency uses to process immigration and citizenship applications.
The company said Thursday it will provide automation tools designed to help developers integrate and configure information technology codes for the USCIS Agency and Transformation initiative.
“TICS is an essential element of USCIS’ transition to a paperless Electronic Immigration System and the nation’s security requires ELIS to perform effectively,” said Michael Dallara, chief operating officer of Sevatec.
Dallara added the company aims to help the agency evolve its platform with the use of DevOps methodology.
The task order was awarded through the Department of Homeland Security‘s Enterprise Acquisition Gateway for Leading-Edge Solutions II contract vehicle.
Sevatec to Help Update USCIS Immigration, Citizenship Processing System
