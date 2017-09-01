Siemens, International Society of Automation Partner to Promote Industrial Cyber Practices

Siemens has entered a global partnership with the International Society of Automation to spread awareness on the industry’s global standards and cybersecurity requirements.
The two organizations will exchange strategies and best practices related to industrial security and the protection of the automation environment in conjunction with the International Electrotechnical Commission 62443 standard and other security measures, Siemens said Wednesday.
ISA’s Security Compliance Institute oversees a standardized assessment method for the IEC 62443 cybersecurity standard which Siemens has adopted for automation equipment and industrial security services.
“Cyber Security needs to be addressed by industrial companies as recent global ransomware attacks have demonstrated the possible impacts in the last weeks,” said Henning Rudolf, global head of Siemens’ plant security services unit.
“Our customers need to adequately manage the associated cyber risk, arising from the vulnerabilities of IT technology combined with the increased connectedness in our digital age.”
