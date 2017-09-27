Siemens plans to invest more than $20 million annually in a research and development center in Chicago that will focus on internet of things and cloud computing applications for the company’s control products and systems business.
The Siemens Building Technologies CPS Software House is scheduled to open next month and seeks to employ more than 100 professionals who will develop new products and services for building management platforms, Siemens said Tuesday.
“Our goal is to build new capabilities, bring them to customers sooner, and work with our customers to quickly obtain feedback,” Norman Trapp, head of the CPS Software House.
CPS Software House will recruit employees who possess application engineering, configuration management, product testing, project leadership, software architecture and development, team leadership and technical writing skills.
Siemens added the new center will lead worldwide R&D efforts related to the company’s Desigo CC platform and will support work on cloud and System One software applications at the firm’s Zug, Switzerland, facility.
Siemens to Open Chicago-Based Digital Tech R&D Hub
