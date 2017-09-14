A team of Silvus Technologies and Thales has received a contract from the Defense Department to produce a bolt-on module for military handheld single-channel radios.
Both companies seek to address DoD’s requirement to equip the Rifleman Radio with multiple-input, multiple-output functions through the contract, Silvus said Thursday.
Silvus will build a bolt-on MIMO hardware prototype and Thales — a program of record supplier of Rifleman Radio — will support the integration of MIMO technology into the military radio.
The team aims to create a MIMO platform designed to optimize radio operations and eliminate the need for waveform or hardware modifications.
Rifleman Radio works to transmit voice and data through the Soldier Radio Waveform without depending on fixed infrastructures like cellphone towers or line-of-sight communications systems.
Silvus-Thales Team Wins DoD Contract to Build Military Radio Bolt-On Module
