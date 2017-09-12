SSL to Continue Robotic Satellite Assembly System Devt Under NASA Contract Modification

Space Systems Loral has received additional funds from NASA through a contract modification to advance the design of a robotic platform for use in on-orbit satellite assembly work.
SSL and its parent company MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates collaborate with NASA and aerospace firm Tethers Unlimited to develop the Dragonfly in-orbit satellite assembly system under the Tipping Point public-private partnership, SSL said Monday.
SSL secured the next phase of funds from the agency following the completion of the preliminary ground demonstration of the Dragonfly platform in an effort to prove the concept of using a semi-autonomous robotic system in the geostationary orbit assembly of communications satellites.
“Our work with NASA to develop next-generation robotic assembly on orbit has the potential to change the way satellites are built and launched and will also be important for future space architectures that support exploration and deep space missions,” said Dario Zamarian, SSL group president.
SSL secured the modification under a previously awarded contract from NASA to develop a robotic platform that works to provide on-orbit satellite assembly capabilities.
