Suntiva has received a five-year, $20 million contract to provide technical, analytical and functional support for a contract writing system being used by the U.S. Army‘s acquisition community.
The company said Tuesday it will also help deploy, update and sustain the Defense Department‘s Procurement Desktop-Defense platform that supports the Army contracting personnel within and outside the continental U.S.
Work also covers organizational oversight and end-user support for the service branch’s procurement business systems.
The enterprise business systems business directorate of the Army’s Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Procurement awarded the contract.
Falls Church, Virginia-based Suntiva offers technology, consultancy, workforce and management services to the federal government in the information technology, governance, human resource and acquisition areas.
Suntiva to Provide Technical Support for Army Contract Writing System
Suntiva has received a five-year, $20 million contract to provide technical, analytical and functional support for a contract writing system being used by the U.S. Army‘s acquisition community.
The company said Tuesday it will also help deploy, update and sustain the Defense Department‘s Procurement Desktop-Defense platform that supports the Army contracting personnel within and outside the continental U.S.
Work also covers organizational oversight and end-user support for the service branch’s procurement business systems.
The enterprise business systems business directorate of the Army’s Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Procurement awarded the contract.
Falls Church, Virginia-based Suntiva offers technology, consultancy, workforce and management services to the federal government in the information technology, governance, human resource and acquisition areas.