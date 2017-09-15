A joint venture of Telespazio and Thales Alenia Space dubbed The Space Alliance has partnered with Spaceflight Industries on a number space technology-related efforts.
The partnership would include an investment in Spaceflight Industries as well as the creation of a U.S.-based joint venture between Thales Alenia Space and Spaceflight Industries that would focus on small satellite production, Spaceflight Industries said Friday.
Spaceflight Industries is a Seattle, Washington-based aerospace company that plans to launch a constellation of 60 small satellites through its BlackSky business.
BlackSky and Telespazio will also enter a joint cooperation and marketing agreement to boost their respective product portfolios as part of the partnership.
“This partnership reflects the ‘new space’ transformation strategy being implemented by Thales Alenia Space, with the ultimate aim of becoming a major manufacturer of small observation satellites constellations featuring short revisit times, both in Europe and the United States,” said Jean-Loic Galle, president and CEO of Thales Alenia Space.
Jason Andrews, Spaceflight Industries chairman and CEO, said the partnership will fund BlackSky’s constellation and help reduce constellation production risk.
Thales Alenia Space and Telespazio are both co-owned by Thales and Leonardo.
Telespazio-Thales Alenia Space JV Enter Satellite Tech Partnership With Spaceflight Industries
