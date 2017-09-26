A new report by cybersecurity company Telos says 83 percent of federal employees and contractors support a mandate to implement the National Institute of Standards and Technology‘s Cybersecurity Framework across federal agencies.
Telos said Tuesday the 2017 Public Sector Cyber Risk Management Report includes 257 responses from the attendees of Amazon Web Services‘ Public Sector Summit in June.
President Donald Trump issued a cybersecurity executive order in May that required federal agencies to adopt the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.
The report revealed that 95 percent of respondents believe organizations would benefit from the use of the framework and 89 percent see cyber risk management as “critically important” to their organizations’ capacity to achieve mission goals.
“The level of support for the NIST CSF shows that federal agencies and contractors are keenly aware that managing cyber risk is a critical issue at every level of an organization,” said Richard Tracy, Telos chief security officer.
Respondents also identified their biggest cloud security compliance challenges, with 46 percent citing time constraints and 45 percent pointing to complexity.
Telos Report: 83% of Federal Employees, Contractors Support Mandatory Implementation of NIST Cyber Framework
