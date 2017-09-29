Thales has opened a new innovation hub at the One Station Square business center in Cambridge, England, as part of the company’s digital technology growth and expansion efforts.
The company said Friday its new facility offers a workspace for engineers, research, development and innovation professionals to collaborate with customers, partners and suppliers.
“The move to One the Square is part of Thales’s wider strategic goal to ensure the business delivers sustainable profitability and growth,” said Alan Kessler, CEO of Thales e-Security.
The facility will also house the company’s Cambridge eSecurity operations and will employ more than 100 specialized engineering professionals, Thales noted.
The company has invested approximately $1.2 billion in internet of things/connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies in the past three years.
Thales Opens UK Innovation Hub for Digital Tech Efforts
Thales has opened a new innovation hub at the One Station Square business center in Cambridge, England, as part of the company’s digital technology growth and expansion efforts.
The company said Friday its new facility offers a workspace for engineers, research, development and innovation professionals to collaborate with customers, partners and suppliers.
“The move to One the Square is part of Thales’s wider strategic goal to ensure the business delivers sustainable profitability and growth,” said Alan Kessler, CEO of Thales e-Security.
The facility will also house the company’s Cambridge eSecurity operations and will employ more than 100 specialized engineering professionals, Thales noted.
The company has invested approximately $1.2 billion in internet of things/connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity technologies in the past three years.